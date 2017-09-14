Know what you breathe
Measure the most harmful pollutants both indoors and outdoors.
Flow is mobile and truly personal, fitting seamlessly into your life—whether you're commuting, out with your kids, or simply at home.
Find clean air wherever you go
Join a community mapping the air in your city.
Our companion app helps you improve your routines with access to crowdsourced street-level pollution data.
Protect yourself and your loved ones
Receive alerts and personal recommendations to escape pollution.
Small changes in your habits can make a difference to your health and wellbeing.
Flow Features
Custom Sensor Array
Track the pollutants that matter:
PM2.5 PM10 NOx VOC
360 Degree Air Intake
Maximum air circulation for improved accuracy on the go
Glanceable Display
One touch access to discreet and immediate exposure feedback
Strong science, trailblazing tech
We pushed the boundaries of science to fit unparalleled pollution tracking power into the palm of your hand.
Our AI-driven algorithms constantly learn from millions of data points to give you personalized, actionable data.More
Designed for you, with you
At Plume Labs, we're obsessed with beautiful design and flawless customer experience.
Flow's sleek and elegant silhouette, reliable materials, and versatile strap are direct results of working with our users.More
Clean air, together
By using Flow you will help improve our collective understanding of air pollution.
The future of mankind is in the air.More